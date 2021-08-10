Advertisement

Man who shot at four Cass County deputies in 2020 sentenced

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) - A 37-year-old Louisville man who shot four Cass County Sheriff’s deputies has been sentenced to 18 to 32 years in prison.

Paul Warner was sentenced Monday in the January 2020 shooting. No deputies were injured.

Warner pleaded no contest in March to six charges, and 23 other charges were dropped. Warner’s attorney argued Monday that the plea should be withdrawn because a psychiatric evaluation found Warner was insane at the time of the shooting at his home between Louisville and Plattsmouth.

But Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm said the plea deal specifically waived Warner’s right to plead innocent by reason of insanity.

