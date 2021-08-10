Advertisement

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 26-year-old supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car carrying Black girls after an Iowa Trump rally, injuring a teenager.

Michael McKinney, of St. Charles, was sentenced Monday for the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines. Authorities say the girl was in a car carrying teenagers who were exchanging insults with rally supporters, who were mostly white.

McKinney fired into the teenagers’ car after it backed up and struck a pickup truck belonging to a rally supporter. McKinney pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice
Omaha Public Schools heard public comments on masks during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 9,...
Omaha Public Schools requiring masks for all staff, students
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds transmission risk indicator, now set at ‘high’
Multiple agencies responded to Sunday's fire
Omaha firefighter’s wife killed in Plattsmouth fire

Latest News

Animal rights groups sue over latest Iowa farm trespass law
Thankfully no artwork was severely damaged but the walls are now empty as crews scramble to...
Downtown Omaha art gallery cleans up after weekend storm
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, relief on the way by Thursday
David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, relief on the way by Thursday