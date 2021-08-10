Man hospitalized, dog dies in overnight house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators say the fire that put a man in the hospital overnight was caused by smoking materials.

Firefighters say the man was able to escape the burning house near 145th and Cuming by crawling out of a window. The fire quickly spread just after midnight to an attached pool house.

The man was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation and he’s expected to be okay. Unfortunately, his dog didn’t make it.

The damage is estimated at more than $200,000.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.