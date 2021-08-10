Advertisement

Man hospitalized, dog dies in overnight house fire in Omaha

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators say the fire that put a man in the hospital overnight was caused by smoking materials.

Firefighters say the man was able to escape the burning house near 145th and Cuming by crawling out of a window. The fire quickly spread just after midnight to an attached pool house.

The man was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation and he’s expected to be okay. Unfortunately, his dog didn’t make it.

The damage is estimated at more than $200,000.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Omaha Public Schools heard public comments on masks during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 9,...
Omaha Public Schools requiring masks for all staff, students
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds transmission risk indicator, now set at ‘high’
Man arrested in connection to multiple robberies in Omaha and Iowa

Latest News

Nebraska National Guard fought flames helping Banner and Morrill County
Mask policies: Here’s where Omaha-metro school districts stand
Man who shot at four Cass County deputies in 2020 sentenced
Norfolk School Board plans to craft its own health standards recommendations