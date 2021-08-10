Inmate missing from Council Bluffs facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials from the Iowa Department of Corrections report an inmate missing since Monday morning.

They say, Devin Lerette, 29, ran away from the Council Bluffs Residential Facility. Lerette is described as 5′11 and 163 pounds.

He was convicted of third-degree kidnapping in Pottawattamie County and began work release on June 30.

Officials advise calling the local police to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.