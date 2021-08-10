Floodwater cleanup continues in Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The floodwaters have receded, the debris is being swept away.

There is significant flood damage in locations like the Old Market Lofts Apartments but residents insist the management is doing their best. And then there are the cars, flooded and stranded, owners awaiting insurance claims.

Resident Jeri James, who walked home in the torrential rains Saturday night to her apartment at 11th and Jones Street, said she’s glad she sold her car two months ago.

”I have no car, I have none of this damage, it’s not floating. I heard there were 40 cars floating on the bottom level, underground,” James said. “I also talked to the head maintenance guy this morning, and he said, yeah, he was there and he was swimming in it, around the cars.”

Several neighbors said there was flooding in basement storage areas, and they weren’t sure what would come of their property stored there. But like other Old Market areas visible from the streets, the hallways, storefronts, and living space are mostly clear of debris and visible damage.

“Sunday morning there was a lake, by the afternoon that was gone,” James said, pointing to the intersection of Jones and 11th Streets. “A lot of other stuff was gone. The cars that were (crushed) together, that’s gone. The cleanup’s been great, the people, as usual, in Omaha have been wonderful.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.