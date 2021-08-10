Advertisement

FBI Omaha seeks diverse workfoce

FBI seeks diverse workforce
FBI seeks diverse workforce(AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Omaha plans to host a Virtual Diversity Recruiting Event on Wednesday, August 25th.

The bureau says diversity is one of its core values whether it is in beliefs, race, religion, orientation, or ability.

The event will be held 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. Those who take part will see FBI Chief Diversity Officer Scott McMillion speak on the importance of diversity at the FBI. A panel of employees will also speak about their roles in Omaha.

Resumes should be emailed to OmahaApplicants@fbi.gov to receive a link to Teams.

