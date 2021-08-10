Downtown Omaha art gallery cleans up after weekend storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Businesses are cleaning up extensive damage after Saturday night’s storms wreaked havoc on downtown Omaha causing rainwater to rush inside buildings.

But now, new issues besides the flooding damage are popping up.

“Oh, it’s been heartbreaking. We’re all exhausted and we’re all just overwhelmed,” said Maggie Smith, KANEKO director of operations.

Days of cleaning up standing water and now mud is taking its toll on the crew at KANEKO.

Thankfully no artwork was severely damaged but the walls are now empty as crews scramble to deal with another issue they didn’t see coming. Today’s hot and humid weather.

“We have major dehumidifiers in the building to keep the artwork stable and to get a lot of the moisture out of the air.”

The humidity is adding extra work for the crews.

“We’ve had to wrap up a lot of these large ceramic pieces around me and we’ve had to remove a lot of the artwork to a safe location so that it doesn’t get corrupted by the deep humidity,” said Smith.

As the team at KANEKO navigates around insurance and the clean-up, emotions are still very high. Especially after dealing with the hardships of the pandemic.

“We had just been getting out of the COVID, you know, having to hold off on all of these events and things because of COVID and we were so excited to get started and now we feel like we are taking a big step back.”

But through it all, the team is staying positive so they can welcome the public back soon.

“We are excited to continue to move forward and we’re hoping in the next couple of weeks we are going to have the galleries open again and we’re going to be able to get that programming up and running. We know that the building is going to be fine and that we are going to recover from this.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.