Douglas County COVID-19 update: Health director to report to commissioners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Director is slated to give her report to the Board of Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday.

On Friday, Dr. Lindsay Huse issued a statement urging residents to wear masks as the county health department worked to contain the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, especially as local school districts prepared to send children back to classrooms.

“This is not politics and this is not entertainment – this is health and science.”

She recommended that “all people wear masks in public, get vaccinated, practice good handwashing, stay home when sick, and get tested.”

