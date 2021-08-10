Advertisement

Douglas County COVID-19 update: Health director to report to commissioners

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Director is slated to give her report to the Board of Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday.

On Friday, Dr. Lindsay Huse issued a statement urging residents to wear masks as the county health department worked to contain the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, especially as local school districts prepared to send children back to classrooms.

She recommended that “all people wear masks in public, get vaccinated, practice good handwashing, stay home when sick, and get tested.”

