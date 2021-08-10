David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, relief on the way by Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of heat and humidity for the metro today, though not quite as stifling as it was yesterday. Temperatures warming into the lower 90s, heat index readings in the 100 to 105-degree range for the metro, not quite the 110+ that we saw yesterday. Temperatures will remain in the 90s through sunset, with only slow cooling expected tonight. We’ll likely still be in the 80s through at least Midnight. Lows falling into the middle 70s by morning with plenty of humidity in the air.

More heat and humidity is expected for Wednesday. High temperatures will climb back into the middle 90s by the afternoon. However, a north wind may help to lower humidity slightly by the afternoon. That should help to keep our heat index in check, only topping out around 100 degrees. We will stay dry, with no rain expected as the wind shift moves through the area.

Heat Index Forecast Wednesday (WOWT)

Some signs of real relief from the heat and humidity will arrive on Thursday in the form of a cold front. That front will move through during the afternoon, which means we will still heat up. High temperatures likely still top out around 95 degrees, but humidity will start dropping in the afternoon as north winds pick up. A few scattered storms are possible as the front moves through, though the better chances for rain will likely line up south of the metro. The lower humidity and slightly cooler weather will settle in for Friday and the weekend.

