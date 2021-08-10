Advertisement

Benson Theatre moves closer to opening with renovations

(PHOTO: Roger Hamer WOWT)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a Back to the Future moment in the Benson area Tuesday morning as the revitalized Benson Theater moves closer to opening.

You can see it from several blocks away. A neon flashlight in the middle of the Benson Business District signaling a part of the area’s historic past and growing future.

The Old Benalot Theatre, now proudly announcing itself for all to see as the Benson Theater. This sign is more of a symbol than a sign.

Amy Ryan says she hopes to have their first events at the theater by late September or early October.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice
Omaha Public Schools heard public comments on masks during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 9,...
Omaha Public Schools requiring masks for all staff, students
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds transmission risk indicator, now set at ‘high’
Multiple agencies responded to Sunday's fire
Omaha firefighter’s wife killed in Plattsmouth fire

Latest News

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, relief on the way by Thursday
David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, relief on the way by Thursday
COVID update August 8, 2021 - 4 pm
COVID update August 8, 2021 - 4 pm
Homicide arrest- 4 pm
Homicide arrest- 4 pm