Baxter Arena job fair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Baxter Arena is holding a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday for upcoming events that include UNO sports and Olympic trials.

The arena will host the 2022 Olympic Trials for curling just as it did for the 2018 Olympics.

In-person interviews for the part time positions will be held Noon-7 p.m. on both days, August 10 & 11, 2021. If you cannot make an interview in person, email info@baxterarena.com.

The positions available are posted online. They include ticket sellers, Holland Ice attendants, A/V & IT, operations crew, crowd control, parking attendants and Zamboni drivers.

Potential employees should park in Lot 25 just outside the arena’s southwest entrance.

For questions, call 402-554-6200 or email info@baxterarena.com.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.