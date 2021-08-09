Weekend storm closes Nebraska state park

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Memphis State Recreation Area in Saunders County, Nebraska is closed until further notice due to storm damage.

Nebraska Game & Parks Commission says Saturday night’s storm left extensive tree and structure damage. No injuries were reported at the park.

The park will reopen once the damage is cleared.

Campers can find sites at Fremont Lakes SRA in Dodge County, Two Rivers SRA in Douglas County, and Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park, and Louisville SRA in Cass County.

