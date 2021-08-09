Advertisement

Weekend storm closes Nebraska state park

Storm cloud taken in Gretna, Nebraska by viewer Craig McPeck
Storm cloud taken in Gretna, Nebraska by viewer Craig McPeck(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Memphis State Recreation Area in Saunders County, Nebraska is closed until further notice due to storm damage.

Nebraska Game & Parks Commission says Saturday night’s storm left extensive tree and structure damage. No injuries were reported at the park.

The park will reopen once the damage is cleared.

Campers can find sites at Fremont Lakes SRA in Dodge County, Two Rivers SRA in Douglas County, and Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park, and Louisville SRA in Cass County.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in Minnesota plane crash
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Flash Flood Emergency for downtown Omaha and CB til 1:30 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY - Significant street flooding remains a concern Saturday night
Mills County passes Second Amendment sanctuary

Latest News

Flash flooding pushed cars around in downtown Omaha on Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021.
LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Omaha officials to address weekend storm, flooding
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds transmission risk indicator, now set at ‘high’
FILE
St. Louis man killed in southwest Iowa crash
Multiple agencies responded to Sunday's fire
Plattsmouth woman dies in house fire