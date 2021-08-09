Advertisement

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia.

The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

None of the cases from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota or Texas traveled internationally, puzzling experts. The CDC said two died.

Federal health officials sent an alert about the latest case to doctors, asking them to consider melioidosis if they face a bacterial infection that doesn’t respond to antibiotics — even if the patient has not traveled outside of the country. The CDC said the infection is treatable if caught early and treated correctly.

Though the illnesses were found in different states at different times, the agency said lab analyses showed the infections were closely related.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in Minnesota plane crash
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Flash Flood Emergency for downtown Omaha and CB til 1:30 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY - Significant street flooding remains a concern Saturday night
Mills County passes Second Amendment sanctuary

Latest News

Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
US health officials to release new COVID-19 data
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts
Police: Man stole catalytic converters from Omaha school buses
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks...
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17
COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
COVID cases surge as kids head back to school