Suspects attempt to steal ATM in Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue police are on the search for crooks who tried to steal an ATM. The crime was caught on camera.

Officers were called to the Cobalt Credit Union off Longo Drive around 2:38 a.m. and they found the ATM ripped from its base and on the ground.

No money was taken from the machine.

Surveillance video showed a 2006 Chevy Silverado used in the crime. The Chevy was later determined stolen and found abandoned in Plattsmouth.

The guys’ police are after used a chain to dislodge the ATM. You can call Sarpy Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 (STOP).

