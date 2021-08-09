St. Louis man killed in southwest Iowa crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Ia. (WOWT) - A St. Louis, Missouri man was killed Friday night in a crash in southwest Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that for an unknown reason Harley Stinson, 58, left the road, went onto the gravel shoulder, into the ditch, struck a bridge guard rail, and then continued into the ditch where he was ejected.

The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m. along Highway 2 about two miles east of the Nebraska City exit of Interstate 29 in Fremont County.

