Advertisement

St. Louis man killed in southwest Iowa crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Ia. (WOWT) - A St. Louis, Missouri man was killed Friday night in a crash in southwest Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that for an unknown reason Harley Stinson, 58, left the road, went onto the gravel shoulder, into the ditch, struck a bridge guard rail, and then continued into the ditch where he was ejected.

The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m. along Highway 2 about two miles east of the Nebraska City exit of Interstate 29 in Fremont County.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in MN plane crash
Flash Flood Emergency for downtown Omaha and CB til 1:30 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY - Significant street flooding remains a concern Saturday night
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Mills County passes Second Amendment sanctuary

Latest News

Multiple agencies responded to Sunday's fire
Plattsmouth woman dies in house fire
Heat Advisory
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Dangerous heat, high humidity and wildfire smoke to start the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A group of parents from Council Bluffs are pushing back against Iowa’s law banning schools from...
Council Bluffs parents push for mask mandates