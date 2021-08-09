Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Dangerous heat, high humidity and wildfire smoke to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today has the potential to be a rather stifling day due to the heat, humidity and wildfire smoke in the area. We’re starting with some patchy fog as well thanks to the high dew points over much of the area. Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 90s and it will feel like 105 to 110 at the hottest point in the day this afternoon.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index Monday (WOWT)

Heat Advisory (WOWT)

While forecast highs are in the mid 90s and heat index values are set to jump well above 100 degrees, wildfire smoke could play a bit of a factor and possibly shave a couple degrees off that. I do expect elevated wildfire smoke to create a haze on an otherwise perfectly sunny day. Occasional reductions in air quality are likely too.

Smoke forecast (WOWT)

The smoke, heat and humidity are likely to continue into Tuesday as well along with a few chances of a showers and storms. Those are most likely to move through in the morning and afternoon but likely won’t be all that widespread.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Heat continues Wednesday and likely Thursday before we get a break for the end of the week.

