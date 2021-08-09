Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Dangerous heat, high humidity and wildfire smoke to start the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today has the potential to be a rather stifling day due to the heat, humidity and wildfire smoke in the area. We’re starting with some patchy fog as well thanks to the high dew points over much of the area. Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 90s and it will feel like 105 to 110 at the hottest point in the day this afternoon.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)
Heat Index Monday
Heat Index Monday(WOWT)
Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(WOWT)

While forecast highs are in the mid 90s and heat index values are set to jump well above 100 degrees, wildfire smoke could play a bit of a factor and possibly shave a couple degrees off that. I do expect elevated wildfire smoke to create a haze on an otherwise perfectly sunny day. Occasional reductions in air quality are likely too.

Smoke forecast
Smoke forecast(WOWT)

The smoke, heat and humidity are likely to continue into Tuesday as well along with a few chances of a showers and storms. Those are most likely to move through in the morning and afternoon but likely won’t be all that widespread.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Heat continues Wednesday and likely Thursday before we get a break for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in MN plane crash
Flash Flood Emergency for downtown Omaha and CB til 1:30 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY - Significant street flooding remains a concern Saturday night
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Wolf Brothers Western Store rides off into sunset

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 9 PM Monday
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Heat Advisory in effect Monday afternoon and evening
Sunday, August 8th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Mostly quiet for Sunday