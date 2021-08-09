Police: Man stole catalytic converters from Omaha school buses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Crime Stoppers is asking help from the public to find a man accused of stealing catalytic converters from school busses around the city.

According to the Facebook post, Micah Freeman has felony warrants for theft unlawful taking, theft by receiving, and possession of burglars’ tools.

As stated in the affidavit, police were told about Freeman’s involvement in stealing converters from bus lots from a cousin’s girlfriend who was later arrested after police identifying a pickup mentioned by employees.

While investigating, they learned the stolen converters were taken to local scrapyards and sold as scrap metal and the girlfriend will sell them each time.

From June 30 and July 1, according to court documents, 17 converters were stolen overnight with an estimated loss of $37,800. The STA reported many incidents that started in May and also say they were hit nine times in Omaha, one time in Sarpy County.

Further in the affidavit, it states, they also went to Murray and sold 11 stolen converters on July 1 and received $7,150.

