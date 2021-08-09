Advertisement

Plattsmouth woman dies in house fire

Multiple agencies responded to Sunday's fire
Multiple agencies responded to Sunday's fire(Live 5)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A Plattsmouth woman died Sunday morning after being discovered in a house fire.

The Cass County sheriff’s office reported that deputies, Plattsmouth Police, Plattsmouth Fire & Rescue, and the Cass County EMA responded about 8 a.m.

They found smoke coming from the eves and roof of the home in the Chasemore subdivision.

Deputies and officers were unable to enter the home due to the heat and smoke.

Once firefighters gained access, they and found the Karen J. Sidener, 52, on the main floor of the home. Lifesaving measures were attempted but they were unable to revive her.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

