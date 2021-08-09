LIVE: Omaha school board conducts special meeting on masks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools called a special meeting Monday night to discuss whether students will begin the school year wearing masks in classrooms.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at its TAC building, located at 3215 Cuming St.

“The one agenda item will be a resolution to require face coverings inside all Omaha Public Schools and district offices. The requirement would be for all staff and students, from pre-Kindergarten to twelfth-grade,” the OPS release states.

Other school districts are also planning to discuss their masking policies at meetings Monday night:

Earlier this week, Westside Community Schools decided to require masks indoors for students who are too young to be vaccinated against the virus.

Ralston Public Schools updated its COVID-19 plan Thursday saying masks will be required indoors for elementary schools, with staff having the option to mask, regardless of vaccination status, but staff will have the option to mask or not when they’re not around students. All students of any grade level, however, will have to wear masks while riding on school district transportation, and middle and high school teachers will have to track which students are wearing masks in case of a reported exposure down the road.

Elkhorn and Bennington school districts have said previously that they plan to begin the school year without requiring students to wear masks, but recent spikes in the area could prompt them to revisit those decisions.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in a statement Friday she is encouraging widespread mask use as the Douglas County Health Department works to contain the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in the Omaha area.

“This is not politics and this is not entertainment – this is health and science.”

Dr. Huse said Friday that the health department is working with school districts on how to “best implement recommendations in their districts, based on their own deep knowledge of the people they serve.” She said that may include mask policies or use of masks once transmission occurs, noting that “when cases arise, we will handle them on a case-by-case basis.”

Last week, the CDC put out updated guidance on masks, calling on anyone entering a K-12 school this fall to mask up. The American Academy of Pediatrics said the same thing.

