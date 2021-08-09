LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Omaha officials to address weekend storm, flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the aftermath of flash-flooding, particularly through downtown Omaha, city officials are planning to address the clean-up efforts and other related topics.

Flood waters Saturday night pushed cars around, flooded businesses, and gave one man in an elevator quite a scare.

Jim Theiler, assistant director of Omaha Public Works, said that more information will be available at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

