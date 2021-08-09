LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Omaha officials to address weekend storm, flooding
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the aftermath of flash-flooding, particularly through downtown Omaha, city officials are planning to address the clean-up efforts and other related topics.
Flood waters Saturday night pushed cars around, flooded businesses, and gave one man in an elevator quite a scare.
Jim Theiler, assistant director of Omaha Public Works, said that more information will be available at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Watch a livestream of the news conference above
