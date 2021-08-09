Monday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds transmission risk indicator, now set at ‘high’

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County transmission risk

The Douglas County Health Department has added a transmission risk bar to its website, indicating on Monday that the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the area is currently high.

“We believe this is a more accurate measure of the risk at any given time,” according to the DCHD release.

DCHD says on its website that the county’s risk level is determined by two CDC indicators:

The number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past week. The percentage of positive PCR tests during the past week.

Should each indicator suggest different levels, DCHD says it will choose the higher threshold.

The Douglas County Health Department has added a graphic indicating the local COVID-19 transmission risk. On Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, the graphic indicated transmission risk was high. (Douglas County Health Department)

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse continues to encourage local residents to get vaccinated.

“We are returning to case levels we haven’t seen in months,” Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Please help us end this surge and continue our return to normal by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Douglas County cases update

DCHD reported Monday that a man in his 80s had died, bringing the local COVID-19 death toll to 741.

The health department also reported Monday that it had confirmed an additional 248 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the local total to 74,548 cases.

The seven-day rolling average increased to 121 cases, more than doubling the average from two weeks ago.

The health department reported Monday that local hospitals were 79% full, with 313 beds available; and adult ICU beds were 78% full with 73 beds available. Of those, 97 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 30 adults of them in ICUs, and 16 on ventilators. An additional six patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

MONDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administration Center, located at 3215 Cuming St.

Omaha Public Schools

Omaha Public Schools is sharing a flyer — written in Spanish and English — to get the word out about its upcoming vaccine clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this week and next week at several Omaha-metro schools.

THURSDAY

Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

FRIDAY

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

AUGUST

2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 10 a.m-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Norris Middle School , located at 2235 S. 46th St. in Omaha

4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Beveridge Middle School , located at 1616 S. 120th St. in Omaha

5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Marrs Middle School, located at 5619 S. 19th St. in Omaha

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

AIRLITE PLASTICS: 6-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at 6110 Abbott Drive

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Upland Park, located at 3104 Jefferson St.

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

