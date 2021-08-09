Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to multiple robberies in Omaha and Iowa

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 21-year-old was arrested after being identified in multiple July robberies in Omaha and Iowa.

Mario Quiroga was arrested for a fugitive from justice on an Omaha warrant and a robbery charge in Council Bluffs.

After being identified in two Omaha robberies that happened last month by the Robbery Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, there was a search warrant and an arrest warrant at a residence in Carter Lake.

The two Omaha robberies were at a Kwik Shop and QuikTrip gas station early morning on July 21. In both robberies, he showed a gun, demanded money, and left after receiving an unknown amount of cash.

Quiroga was arrested without incident and booked into Pottawattamie County Jail.

