A long road of cleanup for businesses after weekend’s flash flood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The power of Saturday’s flooding shows with the plant store Drips Botanical Elements.

The rushing water pushed a heavy planter a football field away.

“The water was up, this was the waterline here,” said Tres Johnson, Drips Botanical Elements.

More than a foot of water rushed inside, three feet outside drowned a number of plants. While this Omaha business has only been in place for a year, it’s easy to see the connection it has to customers.

“People showed up to start cleaning up. They brought food and water and people even donated through Venmo and Paypal,” said Johnson.

We lost pretty much everything last night. I am grateful that people want to help, but I’m not sure what that entails.... Posted by Drips Botanical Elements on Sunday, August 8, 2021

At Vis Major Brewing Company on 35th and Center, flooding damaged the basement where the beer gets made. It’s bad enough that the owners aren’t sure when it will reopen.

Through social media, the owner thanked the employees and customers for riding out the storm of uncertainty Saturday night.

From hail damage in Bellevue, to who knows what kind of damage vehicles face after drying out. The unknowns are plentiful after a devasting storm.

But this business owner is staying the course.

“I don’t know how to give up. I only know how to reinvent.”

The owner of Drips Botanical Elements plans to be open for business tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.