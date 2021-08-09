Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Family Dollar store in Lincoln is back open Monday, after having a sign on its door the previous day indicating everyone had quit.

The store located near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue was closed on Sunday with this message posted on the entrance: “We all Quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Family Dollar employees quit (KOLN)

This is now the second business to have a situation such as this one. A Burger King in Lincoln back in July saw all nine employees quit.

The last two Family Dollar employees decided to quit on Sunday and they were the ones to put up the orange sign. Former employees said the store manager quit 4 or 5 days ago.

Former employee, Breanna Faeller, said the pay is low and they are working extra-long shifts. The store used to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and now the hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to a staffing shortage.

Faeller said as soon as new employees would come in they would leave almost immediately.

“We got employees hired, they went through the onboarding process, they’d work for us for two days and they’d quit. They’d be done so it was just a never-ending cycle of training people and them quitting and we wouldn’t have anybody anymore,” Faeller said.

She also says if the store decides not to raise wages, they should at least treat the employees better. Faeller said if they don’t this will continue to happen.

By Sunday evening, the store had a new sign on its door indicating the business would be back open Monday. 10/11 NOW reached out to Family Dollar for a comment and received the following response.

“Our Lincoln neighborhood store is open for business. We are not able to comment on the employment actions or status of individuals.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.