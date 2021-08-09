David’s Evening Forecast - Hazy, hot, and humid through Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat and high humidity return to the area today, resulting in heat index readings climbing to near dangerous levels. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the metro area through at least tomorrow evening. Expect the heat index to climb into the 105 to 110-degree range through the evening hours. Skies will remain mainly clear this evening, though we are seeing a smokey haze again thanks to wildfires to the west. Temperatures will only cool into the middle 80s by 10pm, with overnight lows in the middle 70s.

We will heat up again Tuesday, with highs topping out in the low to mid-90s. With the humidity, expect the heat index to once again climb into the 105 to 110-degree range. The Heat Advisory will remain in place for the metro area through at least 9pm Tuesday evening. More heat and humidity is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs yeat again into the low to middle 90s. With the humidity, the heat index will likely top out above 105 degrees. It’s possible the heat advisory could be extended into Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat Index Forecast for Tuesday (WOWT)

Some signs of relief by Thursday evening. A cold front will be pushing into the area, with a chance for storms late in the day. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, a few stronger storms with heavy downpours are possible. Slightly cooler and less humid air will move in to end the week, with highs falling back into the mid and upper 80s. Overnight lows dip back into the 60s thanks to the lower humidity.

