Council Bluffs parents pushing for mask mandates at schools

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - A group of parents from Council Bluffs are pushing back against Iowa’s law banning schools from requiring masks.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds in May and is now facing scrutiny as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

“We shouldn’t have to put our children’s life in the balance,” said Anna Hunter, who has two children headed back to school in a couple of weeks.

Hunter was gathered with a few other mom’s from Council Bluffs Sunday afternoon; all of them with children too young for COVID vaccine and all worried about sending them back to school.

“I’m looking at hospitalization rates of children as time goes on and its making me more and more nervous as time goes on,” said Angela Griner. “Not only for my children, but all children in Iowa.”

A couple of them will be representing other concerned parents as they head to Des Moines Wednesday to sit-in at the Capital alongside other parents protesting the State’s ban on mask mandates in schools.

“We have to take the bull by the horns and just try and make our voice heard,” said Lisa Lima, noting they’re not stopping at a sit-in. They’re also hoping to take a page from lawsuits filed by parents in other states with similar bans.

“We’re looking at trying to see if there’s anything we can leverage that came out of Arkansas,” said Fran Parr, who’s on the fence about sending her 6-year-old twins back to school.

On Friday a judge in Arkansas blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask requirements in schools and Governor Asa Hutchinson revealing regret over signing off on the bill in April.

But with no signs of Iowa’s governor following suit parents are taking matters into their own hands and hope to get the momentum going in Des Moines.

“There’s some other folks out there that have some legal action that we might want to team up and discuss some things,” said Parr. “And get our heads together a bit more on this. It’s getting more urgent.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.