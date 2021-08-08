Advertisement

Waterloo man sentenced to prison over ‘Wild West’ shootout

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A 47-year-old Waterloo man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison over a shootout in the parking lot of a liquor store that the judge called “not unlike the Wild West.”

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams in Cedar Rapids imposed the sentence this week on Charles Antony Ware for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Ware pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Williams also described Ware’s criminal history as “fairly nonstop.” The shootout in the Waterloo liquor store’s parking lot was in September 2020.

Police said Ware and 34-year-old Demitrius Shambray Cannon argued and exchanged gunfire.

