Omaha Police investigate overnight cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of an overnight cutting that injured one person.

Officers met with the person who was “suffering from multiple superficial stab wounds,” according to the release. He was treated at the scene near North 76th Street by Omaha Fire medics.

The person told police a man outside his apartment approached him and demanded cigarettes. Then the suspect cut him and left heading north.

