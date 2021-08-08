Olympics Day 16 highlights: Closing ceremony, boxing, volleyball, basketball
(NBC) - Watch Sunday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
CLOSING CEREMONY
Team USA enters Closing Ceremony in Tokyo
Team USA entered the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony in style. Javelin thrower Kara Winger served as the flagbearer.
BOXING
Andy Cruz wins gold, Keyshawn Davis takes lightweight silver
USA’s Keyshawn Davis earned a silver medal while Cuba’s Andy Cruz took gold in the men’s lightweight boxing final.
VOLLEYBALL
U.S. women defeat Brazil for first Olympic volleyball gold
Led by Annie Drews, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, and Jordan Larson’s combined 41 points, the U.S. women’s volleyball team beats Brazil in straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) to win its first-ever Olympic gold.
BASKETBALL
U.S. women beat Japan, win seventh-straight Olympic gold
Team USA’s women defeated Japan by a score of 90-75 to extend their remarkable gold medal streak to seven straight Olympics.
GENERAL
Tears of joy, pain and passion from the Tokyo Olympics
After a tough year for the whole world, emotions ran strong during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tears of passion, pain and pleasure were plentiful at the Games.
