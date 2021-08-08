Advertisement

Olympics Day 16 highlights: Closing ceremony, boxing, volleyball, basketball

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch Sunday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

CLOSING CEREMONY

Team USA enters Closing Ceremony in Tokyo

Team USA entered the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony in style. Javelin thrower Kara Winger served as the flagbearer.

BOXING

Andy Cruz wins gold, Keyshawn Davis takes lightweight silver

USA’s Keyshawn Davis earned a silver medal while Cuba’s Andy Cruz took gold in the men’s lightweight boxing final.

VOLLEYBALL

U.S. women defeat Brazil for first Olympic volleyball gold

Led by Annie Drews, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, and Jordan Larson’s combined 41 points, the U.S. women’s volleyball team beats Brazil in straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) to win its first-ever Olympic gold.

BASKETBALL

U.S. women beat Japan, win seventh-straight Olympic gold

Team USA’s women defeated Japan by a score of 90-75 to extend their remarkable gold medal streak to seven straight Olympics.

GENERAL

Tears of joy, pain and passion from the Tokyo Olympics

After a tough year for the whole world, emotions ran strong during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tears of passion, pain and pleasure were plentiful at the Games.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 15 highlights

Watch Saturday's highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Flash Flood Emergency for downtown Omaha and CB til 1:30 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY - Significant street flooding remains a concern Saturday night
Wolf Brothers Western Store rides off into sunset
Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center
Council Bluffs Police identify woman in suspicious death

Latest News

The Olympic flame burns as athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in...
Mixed bag: Erratic Pandemic Olympics come to a nuanced end
United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold...
US rolls to women’s hoops gold medal in Bird’s last Olympics
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold
A fireworks display closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
RAW: Fireworks at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony