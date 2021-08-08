Nonprofit holds vaccine clinic for young people heading back to school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The push to close the gap between those who are vaccinated and those who are not continues. With school just around the corner, health professionals are encouraging kids who are eligible to roll up their sleeves.

“The time to get the vaccine is today.”

To help with that, the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition held a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

“We are offering the Pfizer vaccine to a target population, primarily young people 12 to 17.”

The coalition teamed up with North Omaha Area Health. Both organizations want kids in the age group to get vaccinated because they’re about to be around a lot more people this fall.

Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic til’ 2 pm! Everyone that gets a vaccine receives a gift bag and entered in for a foot prize. Drawings for every hour. Posted by Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition on Saturday, August 7, 2021

“We know that our children will be going to school, they’re going to church, they’re going to be on the playgrounds. So we want them to be vaccinated so they don’t propose a risk to mom and dad, grandparents, and other people that they may encounter,” said Donna Polk, CEO of Nebraska Urban Indian Health.

The younger age group isn’t the only focus in this facility. The coalition and NOAH want to make sure they’re getting the Native American communities vaccinated as well.

Donna Polk says this makes a great impact on the Native American communities.

“To be overlooked when it comes to having access to testing, [the] vaccine, we’ve been able to overcome that. That’s why we’re partnering with NOAH because they’ve been so helpful with us.”

A NOAH official says it’s been important to get to know the people in the community and at the coalition to help people feel safe about their decision on getting the vaccine.

“People have seen our faces. They know we’re down here. They come here for a number of other reasons so just like anybody else, you go to people you trust. You go to people you have a relationship with,” said Mark Darby, Clinic Director at NOAH.

That trust can go a long way.

