Mills County passes Second Amendment sanctuary

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Mills County is now considered the largest county in Iowa to pass the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. In a 3-0 vote, it was passed unanimously.

This is the sixth county in the state to pass the resolution. According to the release, the “Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation at the county level does not supersede federal law, it does prevent local resources from being used to enforce measures that are at odds with the U.S. Constitution.”

Further in the release, the “Board Chair Richard Crouch tells the Iowa Firearms Coalition the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution being passed shows elected officials have responded directly to the requests and concerns of Mills County’s residents.”

The IFC says they’re working to protect the rights with state and local officials to keep and bear arms, “in the wake of threats by some in Washington to support actions which would infringe upon the Second Amendment.”

“Mills County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary county is another win for freedom, liberty, and civil rights,” said Michael Ware, Iowa Firearms Coalition Chair.

