Advertisement

Mills County passes Second Amendment sanctuary

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Mills County is now considered the largest county in Iowa to pass the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. In a 3-0 vote, it was passed unanimously.

This is the sixth county in the state to pass the resolution. According to the release, the “Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation at the county level does not supersede federal law, it does prevent local resources from being used to enforce measures that are at odds with the U.S. Constitution.”

Further in the release, the “Board Chair Richard Crouch tells the Iowa Firearms Coalition the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution being passed shows elected officials have responded directly to the requests and concerns of Mills County’s residents.”

The IFC says they’re working to protect the rights with state and local officials to keep and bear arms, “in the wake of threats by some in Washington to support actions which would infringe upon the Second Amendment.”

“Mills County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary county is another win for freedom, liberty, and civil rights,” said Michael Ware, Iowa Firearms Coalition Chair.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Flash Flood Emergency for downtown Omaha and CB til 1:30 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY - Significant street flooding remains a concern Saturday night
Wolf Brothers Western Store rides off into sunset
Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center
Council Bluffs Police identify woman in suspicious death

Latest News

Omaha Police investigate overnight cutting
Seward County suspect on the run
Seward County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who escaped from custody
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Mostly quiet for Sunday
A car was caught in flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, near 50th and Howard streets in Omaha
VIEWER VIDEO: Driver caught in Omaha flooding