Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm

By Marlo Lundak, Lauren Melendez and Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A horrifying moment. What was supposed to be a quick ride in the elevator became a nightmare for a group of friends last night.

They were in the Old Market Lofts when out of nowhere the elevator starts to shake and water comes rushing in. Tony Luu was with two other friends who says at first, didn’t panic.

Several feet of water from the outside flash floods, quickly swallowing nearly everything but their neck and head. Luu says while one friend called 911, he called his roommate who also happens to work as maintenance for the Old Market Lofts.

“Told my roommate, I said, ‘hey, I need you to come help me. I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out here soon,’” said Luu.

