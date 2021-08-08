Advertisement

Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm

By Marlo Lundak, Lauren Melendez and Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A horrifying moment. What was supposed to be a quick ride in the elevator became a nightmare for a group of friends last night.

They were in the Old Market Lofts when out of nowhere the elevator starts to shake and water comes rushing in. Tony Luu was with two other friends who says at first, didn’t panic.

Several feet of water from the outside flash floods, quickly swallowing nearly everything but their neck and head. Luu says while one friend called 911, he called his roommate who also happens to work as maintenance for the Old Market Lofts.

“Told my roommate, I said, ‘hey, I need you to come help me. I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out here soon,’” said Luu.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Flash Flood Emergency for downtown Omaha and CB til 1:30 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY - Significant street flooding remains a concern Saturday night
Wolf Brothers Western Store rides off into sunset
Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center
Council Bluffs Police identify woman in suspicious death

Latest News

Council Bluffs trash collection will now start one hour earlier
Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 9 PM Monday
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Heat Advisory in effect Monday afternoon and evening
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in MN plane crash
Sunday, August 8th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast