Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Heat Advisory in effect Monday afternoon and evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a weekend marked with flash-flooding rain, we’re tracking high heat and humidity for the start of the workweek.

Saturday evening brought us severe storms with hail and strong winds, but more notably, torrential rainfall that led to flash flooding emergencies in Omaha and Council Bluffs. The rainfall totals from the area weren’t all too significant (many reports of 2 to 4.5 inches), but the rate and which the rain fell - and likely some drainage issues due to construction downtown - caused a significant flooding event.

Thankfully, conditions were much drier Sunday with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. A very stray storm might clip portions of Carroll and/or Audobon Counties in Iowa this evening; otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper-60s.

Hour by hour forecast Monday (WOWT)

Patches of fog are possible early Monday. Then, abundant sunshine will take over, allowing temperatures to soar into the mid to upper-90s. High humidity will push heat indices into the triple digits, with a Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 9 PM.

Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 9 PM Monday (WOWT)

An approaching cold front could trigger storms in central Nebraska Monday evening. A few of these could drift east through the early overnight hours, but most of us look to stay dry. A better chance for storms arrives Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, especially for areas south of I-80.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday evening and overnight (WOWT)

Highs in the 90s stick with us through Thursday, before 80s and lower humidity return Friday through the weekend.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

