First Alert Weather videos & photos: Hail, flash-flooding reported throughout Omaha-metro

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday night’s storm blew through Omaha dropping hail and causing flash-flooding through streets in various parts of the city.

OPPD was reporting outages just after midnight for nearly 14,000 customers throughout the Omaha-metro as a result of the storm. That included 10,504 customers in Douglas County and 1,915 in Sarpy County.

The flash-flooding tore up streets in downtown.

This photo of 14th and Leavenworth streets was sent in by 6 News viewer John Beck-Hofmann. Flash-flooding tore up streets in downtown Omaha after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area on Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021.(John Beck-Hofmann / Courtesy photo)
This photo of 14th and Leavenworth streets was sent in by 6 News viewer John Beck-Hofmann. Flash-flooding tore up streets in downtown Omaha after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area on Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021.(John Beck-Hofmann / Courtesy photo)

6 News saw drivers downtown and along Saddle Creek Road caught in flash-flooding after the heavy rains.

Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha.(Cassie Crowe / WOWT)

6 News caught video of flooding along Jones Street. The waters were strong enough to push cars into one another downtown.

Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha.(Dave Kaplar / WOWT)
Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha.(Dave Kaplar / WOWT)
Flash-flooding Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021, pushed parked cars into one another in downtown Omaha.(Dave Kaplar / WOWT)

