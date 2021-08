OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Council Bluffs notified residents of a new time of trash collection routes on Sunday.

Instead of the usual 7 a.m., the collection for trash, yard waste, and recycling will start at 6 a.m. until further notice.

SOLID WASTE COLLECTION UPDATE: In order to improve collection time, trash, yard waste, and recycling collection will... Posted by City of Council Bluffs - Municipal Government on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.