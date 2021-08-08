Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Mostly quiet for Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us will stay dry today, but a shower or storm is possible later today, mainly east of the Omaha metro.

Sunday will bring some sunshine and a chance to dry out a bit after seeing flash flooding conditions across a portion of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. We’re still waiting for more rainfall totals to come in, but Eppley Airfield measured just over 2″ of rain. There will undoubtedly be higher totals that come in.

Models are showing a quick hitting heat wave for the first few days of this week, and Monday could be particularly steamy. Highs will likely reach into the mid 90s, but the heat index could reach 100 or slightly higher than that. So make sure to stay cool and hydrated. We will stick with the lower 90s through Thursday, and then a front comes through. That front looks to bring a chance for some rain and storms late in the day or even into the evening.

Friday and into the weekend looks nicer with mid to upper 80s and drier weather.

