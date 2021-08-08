Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

