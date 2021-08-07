Advertisement

Olympics Day 14 highlights: Beach volleyball, basketball, track & soccer

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(NBC) - Watch Friday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

SOCCER

Canada captures women’s soccer gold on penalty kicks

Julia Grosso’s deciding kick from the spot clinched a historic gold medal for Canada in women’s soccer, its first major international tournament victory.

TRACK & FIELD

Jamaica dusts 4x100m field for Thompson-Herah’s third gold

A stacked Jamaican women’s 4x100m relay team clocked the second-fastest time in history to win gold and solidify a historic Tokyo Olympics for Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Felix earns 10th medal, Miller-Uibo defends gold in 400m

Allyson Felix, competing in her final individual Olympic race, takes bronze in 49.46 to match Carl Lewis as the the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history; Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo defends her gold.

BASKETBALL

U.S. women beat Serbia, earn trip to another gold medal game

The U.S. women’s basketball team is headed to its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game after beating Serbia 79-59 in the semifinals.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Ross/Klineman defeat Australia to win gold

April Ross and Alix Klineman, aka the “A-Team”, delivered when it mattered most, winning in straight sets in the gold medal match against Australia. For Ross, it’s the third Olympic medal of her career.

