Nebraska Volleyball holds media day on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After a short break from the delayed spring season, the Nebraska volleyball team is just about set for its 2021 fall campaign. The team held a media day on Saturday, exactly two weeks ahead of the Red vs. White scrimmage, and three weeks ahead of its opening weekend.

It’s a talented, deep team that features returning sixth-year seniors like Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun, along with seniors Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey. On top of that, it’s a very strong incoming Freshman class that includes top-talent from the Omaha metro like Lindsay Krause and Rylee Gray.

John Cook said that all 16 players will be competing for time at every position.

“They’re going to have to come in and perform. You can’t come in and take a day off, cruise through practice, take a play off - -and we had way too much of that last year. So, we’ve got competition at all the positions. I think it’s going to force them to have to perform,” Cook said.

Cook, along with all of the returning players acknowledged that the loss to Texas in the Elite 8 last season left everyone unhappy, and wanting to come back and show what the team can really do.

“As a team, we kind of knew what we could accomplish last year, and I think that we didn’t really ever get to that point, and we weren’t able to show everyone that side of us,” Sun said.

“With all the new pieces and players that we have, I think that’s a real possibility. So, I’m really excited,” Stivrins said.

The Red vs. White game is Saturday, August 21 at 6 p.m at the Devaney Center.

The team opens the regular season the following weekend.

The first games are scheduled for Friday, August 27 against Tulsa and Colgate.

