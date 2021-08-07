Nebraska officials advise how people can be safe on Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our community mourns the loss of a seven-year-old boy who lost his life in the waters of the Missouri River. Yesterday, Douglas County Sheriff deputies found the body of the boy who went missing in N.P. Dodge Park earlier this week.

Officials are concerned about keeping people safe as they flock to area rivers to cool off with warmer weather coming this week.

Angie Geis and her family are taking a boat ride on the Missouri. They respect the river and know its dangers.

“The undertow can get you at any point there’s a lot of swirls and swells around the jetties and the sandbars and you just have to be aware of it. You get too far off of that shoreline without anything on it can take you under you’re gone before anybody knows it,” said Geis.

The waters of the Missouri River are dark, very dangerous, and fast-moving.

“It flows about eight to 11 mph, has a very strong current and deep holes the sandbars might look really inviting but let me tell you, with that dark water, the swift currents and the deep holes, you can sweep off your feet and downstream,’ said Greg Wagner, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Greg is concerned about more people going to rivers in our area as they try to beat the summer heat. It’s hard for anyone to really know the Missouri because the river is constantly changing.

“They can change daily this time of year with rain events so what you waded in yesterday, might be four to six feet deep today, and especially with the great flood, we have more debris in these rivers than we’ve ever had. So they are quite dangerous.”

Wagner says if you do wade in the river, you should put someone in place to keep an eye on everyone in the water.

“I tell people on the downstream end of maybe where you want to get your feet wet a little bit is the strongest swimmer in your group who’s watching everyone.”

Angie says everyone, especially her young daughter will wear a life vest when they’re around the water. He might not like it, but even Jack, the dog, has to wear a life vest.

“My husband, he’s spent his whole childhood out on the river, so he’s grown up with it and our daughter’s going to grow up with it and we know that life jacket stays on.”

Wagner says it’s a good idea to keep children within your reach when you’re around the river.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.