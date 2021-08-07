Advertisement

Nebraska National Guard volunteers in Africa

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s military volunteered in Africa while on deployment. Spending some time visiting an orphanage last month.

The group was assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) in Djibouti. The U.S. military chaplains brought service members to the orphanage as a way to give back and identify future needs in the community.

U.S. Army and Air Force personnel assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), including several...

Posted by Nebraska National Guard on Friday, August 6, 2021

Some played soccer, others showed off their strength, some just spent time with the children.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
UNMC Dr. James Lawler talks about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been found to more...
COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know
United Statess Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi...
Council Bluffs native wins Olympic bronze
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports death of unvaccinated man in his 50s
Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

Latest News

House fire near downtown Omaha under investigation as arson
Group starts petitioning for Nebraska voter ID
MCC launches new veterinary assistant prep program
Nebraska officials advise how people can be safe on Missouri River