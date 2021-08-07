Advertisement

Nebraska fugitive gets 4 years for ID theft in Florida

(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A man accused of fleeing a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska more than three decades ago and living under a false identity in Florida has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Court records show 72-year-old Howard Farley Jr. was sentenced Friday in Ocala federal court. He pleaded guilty in April to passport fraud, aggravated identity theft, and operating as a pilot without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, Farley applied for a passport in February 2020 using a false identity. In 1985, Farley and 73 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska.

Records show that Farley was the only defendant not apprehended in the case. The charges were dismissed in 2014.

