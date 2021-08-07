Nebraska fugitive gets 4 years for ID theft in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A man accused of fleeing a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska more than three decades ago and living under a false identity in Florida has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Court records show 72-year-old Howard Farley Jr. was sentenced Friday in Ocala federal court. He pleaded guilty in April to passport fraud, aggravated identity theft, and operating as a pilot without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, Farley applied for a passport in February 2020 using a false identity. In 1985, Farley and 73 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska.

Records show that Farley was the only defendant not apprehended in the case. The charges were dismissed in 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.