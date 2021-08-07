MCC launches new veterinary assistant prep program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting this fall, Metro Community College is launching a new veterinary assistant prep program.

“It’s a 12-week program, 100 hours of training,” said Robert Caldwell.

In the 3-month class, students will learn how to care for animals and recognize signs of illness and disease. The class could end with a job.

“At the back end of the program, students will actually work with one of our career coaches and they will have the opportunity to be matched with an employer here locally,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says this is about meeting our workforce needs here locally.

“I was very surprised at how much demand and need there is for this type of worker.”

Places like the Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic.

“We, in fact, are currently taking applications and interviewing for veterinary assistance,” said Steven Michael.

The help is very needed. Their foot traffic has jumped significantly with many people adopting pets during the pandemic.

“Busier unlike anything I’ve seen since I’ve been here. I’ve been here 20 years. Since this started a year and a half ago, we have been busy from open till close, Monday through Saturday,” said Michael.

Michael says assistance can make a big difference for any veterinarian.

“They’re super valuable in the fact that they help hold, they do nail trims, they assist us in getting prescriptions ready,” said Michael.

