Man held on charge in fatal bludgeoning of 80-year-old woman

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A Dubuque man accused of killing an 80-year-old woman in her home has been ordered held on a $2 million cash bond.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 60-year-old Mark Fishler had the bond set Friday after he was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder. Police suspect Fishler in the death last month of Berniece Williamson.

Police say a family friend who was asked to check on Williamson found the woman’s body on July 15 just inside her basement door with a roll of carpet over her head and blood on the floor. Police say video and other evidence pointed to Fishler.

