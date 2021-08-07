Advertisement

Large wildfire in Banner County burns an estimated 2,500 acres

(Potter Volunteer Fire Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large wildfire has burned an estimated 2,500 acres in Banner County, southeast of Harrisburg, Nebraska.

Officials post pictures of the flames raging in the western panhandle on Friday.

Nebraska Forest Service shared a video of crews staying busy with an NFS single-engine air tanker, spraying airdrops over the large wildfire.

Check out this video from Western Nebraska Community Forester Chrissy Land. NFS Single Engine Air Tanker crews are staying busy sending out air drops over the large wildfire currently underway in Banner County. #nebraska #wildfires #fire @unl_ianr @unl.

Posted by Nebraska Forest Service on Friday, August 6, 2021

