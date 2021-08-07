Large wildfire in Banner County burns an estimated 2,500 acres
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large wildfire has burned an estimated 2,500 acres in Banner County, southeast of Harrisburg, Nebraska.
Officials post pictures of the flames raging in the western panhandle on Friday.
Nebraska Forest Service shared a video of crews staying busy with an NFS single-engine air tanker, spraying airdrops over the large wildfire.
