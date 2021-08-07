Iowa man leads tractor ride to raise money for visually impaired

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - It’s the sounds of the engine starting and the feel of being behind the wheel that has Tyler Juranek hooked on tractors.

It’s been that way since his grandfather and his dad brought one home years ago.

“I got up on the seat and I listened to it run and everything and he said Tyler you’re going to drive that thing,” said Tyler Juranek.

Tyler was born with detached retinas. He can’t see at all.

He says he’s never let them stop him from anything, including driving tractors.

“One can get up in the morning and feel sorry for themselves or we can get up, go to work and live life. I choose to live life.”

So Saturday, he hopped on his tractor, started it, and led dozens of people on the ‘ride into sight’ tractor ride.

His close family friend Bennett rode alongside him on the 46-mile trek.

“People ride along next to me and they say left, right, straight. Every once in a while, not very often, they’ll yell stop!”

The ride raises money for research. Four years into his mission, Tyler says the event grows each year.

You can tell just how dedicated people are to the cause.

“The word is getting out that he’s doing it for a well cause and I think that probably the cause he’s doing it for is one of his big assets to this ride,” said Mel Hursey.

Tyler says this ride comes with an end goal that he holds near and dear to his heart.

“The goal here is to raise the money and keep making contributions so that one day they will be able to cure my and many other people’s visual impairments,” said Juranek.

All of the money Tyler raised will go directly to the University of Iowa’s retina research program.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.