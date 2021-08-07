Advertisement

Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services report an inmate missing since Friday night.

Lucas Hoffman, 31, didn’t come back to CCC-L Friday night after his work assignment. Hoffman is described as 6′1, 165 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

He was sentenced to “three years for a third offense of refusing a chemical test out of Lancaster County and violation of probation,” according to the release. He has a pending release date of November 17, 2021, and started his sentence on Oct. 6, 2020.

Officials advise calling the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

