Advertisement

House fire near downtown Omaha under investigation as arson

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire near downtown is being investigated as arson.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Friday, someone called 911 to report smoke near 20th and Leavenworth. Fire crews went out and found smoke and flames coming from a vacant house just south of 19th and Leavenworth.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes and did heavy damage. Investigators say the fire does appear suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Arson Hotline at 402-444-3473.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
UNMC Dr. James Lawler talks about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been found to more...
COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know
United Statess Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi...
Council Bluffs native wins Olympic bronze
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports death of unvaccinated man in his 50s
Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

Latest News

Nebraska National Guard volunteers in Africa
Group starts petitioning for Nebraska voter ID
MCC launches new veterinary assistant prep program
Nebraska officials advise how people can be safe on Missouri River