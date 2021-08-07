House fire near downtown Omaha under investigation as arson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire near downtown is being investigated as arson.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Friday, someone called 911 to report smoke near 20th and Leavenworth. Fire crews went out and found smoke and flames coming from a vacant house just south of 19th and Leavenworth.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes and did heavy damage. Investigators say the fire does appear suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Arson Hotline at 402-444-3473.

