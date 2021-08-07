Group starts petitioning for Nebraska voter ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Citizens for Voter ID got started this week on a petition to get a voter ID amendment onto a Nebraska ballot.

The petition started in earnest on Thursday. In order to make it on the ballot, 10% of registered voters in the state will have to sign the petition by July 8, 2022.

If passed, the Constitutional amendment would require voters to present a photo ID at the polls. The drive is sponsored by State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, former State Sen. Lydia Brasch, and Douglas County Republican Party Chairwoman Nancy McCabe.

The effort comes in spite of a record turnout of Nebraska voters in November 2020 and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ reassurance thereafter that “we did a very good job here.”

Anyone who wants to sign the petition or volunteer to help circulate it is asked to visit the website or contact the group on Facebook or via email at info@citizensforvoterid.com.

