Advertisement

Group starts petitioning for Nebraska voter ID

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Citizens for Voter ID got started this week on a petition to get a voter ID amendment onto a Nebraska ballot.

The petition started in earnest on Thursday. In order to make it on the ballot, 10% of registered voters in the state will have to sign the petition by July 8, 2022.

If passed, the Constitutional amendment would require voters to present a photo ID at the polls. The drive is sponsored by State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, former State Sen. Lydia Brasch, and Douglas County Republican Party Chairwoman Nancy McCabe.

The effort comes in spite of a record turnout of Nebraska voters in November 2020 and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ reassurance thereafter that “we did a very good job here.”

Anyone who wants to sign the petition or volunteer to help circulate it is asked to visit the website or contact the group on Facebook or via email at info@citizensforvoterid.com.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
UNMC Dr. James Lawler talks about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been found to more...
COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know
United Statess Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi...
Council Bluffs native wins Olympic bronze
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports death of unvaccinated man in his 50s
Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Kansas AG seeks to keep limits on governor’s COVID-19 powers
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska, Iowa governors oppose CDC mask guidance
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat